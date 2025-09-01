Open Menu

Bugti Praises PM For Raising Balochistan Issue At International Level

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2025 | 11:58 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has once again vigorously raised the issue of terrorism being carried out in Balochistan with foreign support at the international level, which is a very commendable step

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has once again vigorously raised the issue of terrorism being carried out in Balochistan with foreign support at the international level, which is a very commendable step.

Expressing his views on the social networking site X, he said that until double standards regarding terrorism are abandoned, the dream of peace and development in the world could not be realized.

He said that the elements hostile to peace in Balochistan have been receiving continuous external support and Pakistan has always highlighted this serious issue before the international community.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the people of Balochistan wanted peace and prosperity, but unfortunately, some elements follow external agendas and create obstacles in the way of development.

He said that instead of adopting double standards on the issue of terrorism, the international community should take practical steps to address it so that lasting peace could be established in the region.

The Chief Minister clarified that the provincial government is committed to peace and stability and all possible steps are being taken to protect the lives and property of the people.

