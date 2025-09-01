Bugti Praises PM For Raising Balochistan Issue At International Level
Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2025 | 11:58 PM
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has once again vigorously raised the issue of terrorism being carried out in Balochistan with foreign support at the international level, which is a very commendable step
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has once again vigorously raised the issue of terrorism being carried out in Balochistan with foreign support at the international level, which is a very commendable step.
Expressing his views on the social networking site X, he said that until double standards regarding terrorism are abandoned, the dream of peace and development in the world could not be realized.
He said that the elements hostile to peace in Balochistan have been receiving continuous external support and Pakistan has always highlighted this serious issue before the international community.
Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the people of Balochistan wanted peace and prosperity, but unfortunately, some elements follow external agendas and create obstacles in the way of development.
He said that instead of adopting double standards on the issue of terrorism, the international community should take practical steps to address it so that lasting peace could be established in the region.
The Chief Minister clarified that the provincial government is committed to peace and stability and all possible steps are being taken to protect the lives and property of the people.
Recent Stories
UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level
Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..
Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood
Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency
Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel
Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation to drive growth
Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil Saeed
547,356 people shifted to safety as Chenab floods threat looms
Punjab government utilizing all resources for prisoners’ welfare: Anil Saeed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality20 minutes ago
-
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level8 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response8 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion of under construction ..16 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood16 minutes ago
-
Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency16 minutes ago
-
Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel16 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation to drive growth27 minutes ago
-
Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil Saeed16 minutes ago
-
547,356 people shifted to safety as Chenab floods threat looms21 minutes ago
-
Punjab government utilizing all resources for prisoners’ welfare: Anil Saeed21 minutes ago
-
Rescue teams fully committed to protecting lives: Dr. Rizwan21 minutes ago