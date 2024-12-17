Bugti Presides Review Meeting On Proposed National Animal Health Bill 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2024 | 06:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has presided over the review meeting on the proposed National Animal Health Bill 2024.
Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development Tayyab Lehri has briefed the meeting regarding the bill.
The meeting was briefed on the import, export, and international standards related to processed meat at the national level under the proposed bill.
The meeting also received a briefing on veterinary drug regulation, inter-provincial coordination, and other related matters under the bill.
The meeting reviewed the existing laws in other provinces related to the proposed legislation.
Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has directed the secretary Livestock Department to incorporate the existing departmental laws into the draft of the proposed bill.
The draft prepared in this regard should shared in the next meeting, he instructed.
The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Livestock Sardar Faisal Jamali, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Secretary Livestock Muhammad Tayyab Lehri, Secretary Law Kaleem Ullah, and Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Babar Khan, along with other officials concerns.
