Bugti reaffirms to engage youth for better governance in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Balochistan's Chief Minister, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, on Thursday reaffirmed the government's commitment to fostering a series of positive conversations with the estranged youth and improving the system of governance and service delivery.

"Youth suffering was caused by poor governance and misconception. At the Pakistan Literary Festival's closing ceremony, hosted here at the Balochistan University of Information Technology Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS), the Chief Minister said "the state is ready to reconcile; separatists don’t".

The two-day Pakistan Literature Festival (PLF) Balochistan began on May 15 and attracted a large number of enthusiastic people. Renowned writers, artists, and journalists, including Anwar Maqsood, Sohail Ahmed, and Adnan Siddique, shared their perspectives on issues that Balochians, particularly the youth, faced.

In his speech, CM Mir Sarfaraz Bugti bemoaned how the dominant narrative, which was based on perception, had obscured the facts of the Balochstan case.

"Nobody knows what are the real issues of Balochistan and who is responsible for deprivation and lack of development in the province because of wrong perception and baseless propaganda being disseminated about Balochistan on social media by the anti-state elements," Sarfaraz Bugti said.

The state is willing to hold talks to resolve the Balochistani issue, as every Pakistani wishes, but the harsh truth is that those responsible for the turmoil in the region do not wish to communicate with the government. They are pursuing the goals of the separatists.

"Youth is unaware of the fifth generation war launched by the hostile agencies in Balochistan," Mr.

Sarfaraz Bugti remarked, describing the situation. It is an intelligence-driven war, started by separatists using violence against innocent civilians.

They present themselves as victims of purported state atrocities and withhold information on how the state pardoned their crimes and allowed them to integrate into society and contribute to the welfare of their own people in spite of having committed war crimes.

With reference to the lack of investigative journalism and media ignorance, he emphasised, "Who will tell our youth that history is replete with several examples when state pardoned the criminal acts and reconciled with the disgruntled elements"

In contrast to that gesture, we assassinated individuals who were shining light of knowledge and learning and expelled our professors.

Bringing attention to the shortcomings of the government's response to the problem, he stated that the worst form of government in history has made matters worse for our young people.

The commission in PSDP and the open market selling of jobs produced a tremendous divide between the youth and the state. Youth drifted away from the state, and no significant attempts were made to address their problems or prevent them from becoming easy pickings for the anti-state forces.

It's finally enough; starting today, the Chief Minister of Balochistan declared that "he will not allow the sale of a single job. “The appointment will be made purely on merit. It is my promise as I will remain firm no matter I may lose CM ship,” Sarfaraz Bugti further vowed.

APP/ask.