Bugti says RAW involved in terror incidents in Pakistan

The caretaker interior minister vows to fight against terrorism and uphold the authority of the state.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2023) Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Saturday revealed that Indian Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) is involved in recent terror incidents in the country.

The minister made a resolute commitment to combat terrorism and uphold the authority of the state.

His statements come in the aftermath of two separate suicide bombings that rocked the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, resulting in a significant number of casualties and injuries.

Speaking at a press conference in Quetta, Interior Minister Bugti firmly asserted his dedication to restoring the state's authority. He emphasized that the perpetrators behind these acts were known to the authorities and vowed to seek justice for every Pakistani life lost.

Bugti pledged to harness all available resources to eliminate terrorism, underlining the nation's zero tolerance for militants and their sympathizers. He stated, “We possess comprehensive knowledge of the sources and individuals behind these actions,”.

One of the incidents involved a suicide bomber targeting an Eid Milad un Nabi procession in the remote Mastung district of Balochistan, leading to the tragic deaths of at least 52 individuals, including a police officer, and injuring 60 others.

Simultaneously, in KP's Hangu, another suicide attack occurred at a mosque, claiming the lives of five individuals, including a policeman, and injuring 12 more.

Both attacks occurred on a Friday, coinciding with the preparations for Friday prayers and the commemoration of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In relation to the Mastung incident in Balochistan, a case has been registered against unidentified assailants at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in Quetta. The accused have been charged under various sections, including murder, attempted murder, and the Anti-Terrorism and Explosive Act. Investigations are currently underway, although no arrests have been made as of now, according to a CTD spokesperson.

Responding to a query, the Federal minister mentioned the successful recovery of four abducted footballers from Dera Bugti and assured that efforts to rescue the remaining captives were ongoing. Earlier this month, on September 9, six footballers were kidnapped while en route to Sibbi from Balochistan's Jani Bair area in Dera Bugti.