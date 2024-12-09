Open Menu

Bugti Signals Increase In Local Body Institutions Funds

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Bugti signals increase in local body institutions funds

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that we have decided to increase the funds of local government institutions in order to make them functional for facilitating people in the respective areas of the province.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the new office of the Sui Municipal Committee during a one-day visit of Sui area. Chairman Municipal Committee Sui Izzatullah Bugti and regional elders welcomed the Chief Minister on his arrival at the MC office.

Addressing at the ceremony of inaugural, the Chief Minister said that we wanted the local government institutions to be active saying that in this regard, we have made decision to enhance the funds of local government institutions subject to performance.

He said that if public problems are solved at the local level, the people would not have to face the difficulties of coming to the provincial capital, most of the problems of the public are of the local level. He said that if local government institutions play an active role, unnecessary pressure on the provincial machinery would be reduced. Provincial Minister Mir Asim Kurd Gello, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan were also present on the occasion. Chairman Municipal Committee Sui Izzatullah Bugti also presented a souvenir to Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Asim Kurd Gello Visit Shakeel Government

Recent Stories

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakis ..

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?

9 minutes ago
 Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrou ..

Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai

18 minutes ago
 Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on M ..

Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill

1 hour ago
 Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clari ..

Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..

1 hour ago
 Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

2 hours ago
 PM directs to expedite action against rioters in r ..

PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest

2 hours ago
Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all forma ..

Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series

2 hours ago
 No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days

No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days

2 hours ago
 Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in P ..

Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab

2 hours ago
 Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods ..

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers

5 hours ago
 SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trial in mili ..

SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trial in military courts

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan