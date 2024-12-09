Bugti Signals Increase In Local Body Institutions Funds
Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2024 | 09:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that we have decided to increase the funds of local government institutions in order to make them functional for facilitating people in the respective areas of the province.
He expressed these views while inaugurating the new office of the Sui Municipal Committee during a one-day visit of Sui area. Chairman Municipal Committee Sui Izzatullah Bugti and regional elders welcomed the Chief Minister on his arrival at the MC office.
Addressing at the ceremony of inaugural, the Chief Minister said that we wanted the local government institutions to be active saying that in this regard, we have made decision to enhance the funds of local government institutions subject to performance.
He said that if public problems are solved at the local level, the people would not have to face the difficulties of coming to the provincial capital, most of the problems of the public are of the local level. He said that if local government institutions play an active role, unnecessary pressure on the provincial machinery would be reduced. Provincial Minister Mir Asim Kurd Gello, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan were also present on the occasion. Chairman Municipal Committee Sui Izzatullah Bugti also presented a souvenir to Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti.
