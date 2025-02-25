Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti termed the statement of the opposition Leader Umar Ayub Khan in the National Assembly regarding the law and order situation in Balochistan as irresponsible and invited him to visit all the districts of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti termed the statement of the opposition Leader Umar Ayub Khan in the National Assembly regarding the law and order situation in Balochistan as irresponsible and invited him to visit all the districts of Balochistan.

He said that Umar Ayub should come here to visit every district of Balochistan, the state is very important and keep Balochistan away from dirty politics.

He expressed these views on Tuesday while talking to media representatives on the occasion of his visit to Jafarabad,

The Chief Minister said that he was surprised by the statement of the opposition leader because it is irresponsible and far from reality.

He clarified that such statements should be avoided to gloss over politics and the ground realities of Balochistan should be discussed.

He also condemn the statement of opposition leader Umar Ayub that we have to look at the state first, the state is more important than politics, no one should harm the state for political interests.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that we are ready for talks with everyone because our goal is to put Balochistan on the path of development

He made it clear that the provincial government's top priority is the socio-economic development of Balochistan and all possible steps are being taken for this purpose.

The CM said that we have to take Balochistan towards development and would not allow any obstacle to succeed in this journey.

Earlier, during his visit to Jafarabad, tribal elders and dignitaries met the Chief Minister of Balochistan where he thanked them for ending the twenty-year-old dispute between the two factions of the Bugti tribes.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that Balochistan is a province that is faithful to its traditions. He said that tribal society runs according to its customs and traditions, along with political status, we also have a strong tribal background.

He said that significant progress is being made in resolving tribal disputes with the support of other tribes including the Bugti tribe, before Jafarabad, we resolved tribal disputes in Sui.

Alhamdulillah, today a 20-year-old tribal dispute has ended in Jafarabad, undoubtedly, development is not possible without peace and stability and national unity is the guarantee of Balochistan's stability, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the dream of development in Balochistan could not be fulfilled without the end of tribal disputes saying that steps are being taken to resolve long-standing disputes with the cooperation of tribal elders.

The development of Balochistan is the top priority of the government, basic facilities are being provided in every district. education, health and infrastructure projects will brighten the future of Balochistan, he noted.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani, Parliamentary Secretaries Abdul Majeed Badeni, Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri, PPP leader Mir Sajid Dashti, former Provincial Minister Mir Faiq Khan Jamali, and other dignitaries of the Bugti tribe were also present.