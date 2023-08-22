Bugti thanks Almighty for successful Battagram rescue operation

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday thanked Almighty Allah for safe rescue and evacuation of seven schoolchildren and a teacher who were trapped in dangling cable car in the hilly area of Battagram District

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday thanked Almighty Allah for safe rescue and evacuation of seven schoolchildren and a teacher who were trapped in dangling cable car in the hilly area of Battagram District.

"Thankful to Allah that the rescue process at Battagram has successfully concluded.

All appreciation for our valiant armed forces personnel for their selflessness and determination in carrying out this complex operation," the minister wrote on the social media platform 'X'.

He also shared the Names of trapped individuals: Irfan son of Amraiz, Niaz Mohammad son of Umar Zaib, Rizwan son of Abdul Qayyum, Gulfraz son of Hakeem Dad, Sher Nawaz son of Shah Nazar, Ibrar son of Abdul Ghani, Attaullah son of Kifiatullah and Usama son of Muhammad Sharif.