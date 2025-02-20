Bugti Urges Cabinet Members To Improve Sectors’ Performance For Facilitating Public
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 11:02 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti urged the cabinet members that they should review the performance of their departments and take steps for further improvement of them for facilitating masses in the province.
He said this while chairing the provincial cabinet meeting here on Thursday.
The meeting approved the digital land settlement under which all land records will be computerized to ensure transparency and easy access.
The cabinet also agreed to provide relief to the landlords in provincial tax on agricultural produce obtained from Kachhi Canal to facilitate the farmers and to improve the agricultural sector.
The cabinet meeting gave approval the Balochistan Water Resources Management Bill in which the correct and effective use of water resources will be ensured, along with this, it was also decided to implement an effective law for the conversion of agricultural tube wells to solar energy.
The meeting approved a new policy for fisheries and aquaculture, which will be helpful in developing the fisheries sector on modern lines.
The meeting also approved the Balochistan Disposal of Motor Vehicles Rules 2025, which will facilitate the purchase and sale and registration of vehicles, matters can be made more transparent.
The cabinet decided to issue additional grants for the rehabilitation of the flood-affected Cadet College Jaffarabad, while it was also decided to ensure better use of the available infrastructure for educational development so that modern educational facilities can be provided to the students.
The meeting permitted the establishment of the Balochistan food Authority Laboratory and approved declaring Tehsil Dera Bugti as an A-area.
The cabinet decided to form a committee to sell the wheat purchased by the Food Department in the open market, which will complete this process with transparency and will determine the selling price after reviewing the market.
The cabinet also approved necessary amendments to the Right to Information Act.
It was decided to establish two new police stations in Jaffarabad to provide better security to the public in the meeting.
The cabinet meeting approved the appointment of a judge of the Anti-Terrorism Court Khuzdar besides approved funds of Rs. 65 million for the Public Health Engineering Department.
Addressing at the meeting, the Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the cabinet has a heavy responsibility for the development of Balochistan and solving the problems of the people.
He said that all cabinet members would have to work diligently to meet the expectations that the people have attached to the provincial government.
He said that we have to work with full good faith for the bright future of the coming generations.
