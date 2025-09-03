Open Menu

Bugti Visits Civil Hospital, CMH To Inquire After Injured Of Quetta Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2025 | 09:32 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday visited Civil Hospital’s Trauma Center and Combine Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta to inquire about the health of blast victims who injured in Sariab Shahwani Stadium last night explosion.

During visit, Health Department officials briefed the chief minister on the medical facilities provided to the injured of blast.

The chief minister met the injured and their heirs and inquired about the quality of treatment.

Expressing his satisfaction over the steps taken for the treatment and care of the injured, he said that all possible medical facilities are being provided to the injured.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti ordered to transfer the seriously injured to Karachi through air service after recommendation of doctors saying that no reduction in treatment would be allowed, patients and heirs should be completely satisfied.

The CM was accompanied by Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Sardar Kohiyar Khan Domki, Parliamentary Secretary Muhammad Khan Lehri, Member of Provincial Assembly Ali Madad Jatak and Senator Agha Shahzeb Durrani.

Secretary of Health Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Commissioner Quetta Jhanzeb Khan and Deputy Commissioner Quetta Mehrullah Badini were also present on the occasion.

Chief Minister said that terrorists are showing cowardice by targeting innocent citizens, they would not succeed in their nefarious design to sabotage the peace of province.

He said that the families of the martyrs of the tragedy would not be left alone, the government stands with them in difficult time.

