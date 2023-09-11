Bugti vows to combat smuggling of US dollar, Iranian oil

(@Abdulla99267510)

This move comes as the nation faces the possibility of increased fuel prices due to the unauthorized transport of Iranian oil across the border, resulting in significant financial losses to the national treasury.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2023) Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti has announced a strict zero-tolerance policy to combat the illegal smuggling of US dollars, sugar, fertilizer, and petroleum products in Pakistan.

The most pressing challenge lies in the Currency market, where the unlawful transfer of Dollars through "hawala hundi" and the smuggling of US currency along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border have led to a shortage of dollars and a surge in exchange rates to record highs in recent weeks.

The scale of black market activities and hoarding is evident in the rupee's appreciation by approximately Rs30 in the open market over the past week, following mere hints of government efforts to control these illicit practices.

A report submitted to the Prime Minister's Office exposes that 722 currency dealers are engaged in "hawala hundi" businesses, with 205 of them operating in Punjab, primarily due to the significant expatriate population from regions like Gujranwala and Gujrat, which are known sources of human smuggling.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, recognized as a hub for Dollar smuggling to Afghanistan, stands second on the list with 183 such dealers. Even sparsely-populated Balochistan houses 183 currency dealers involved in hawala and hundi operations, profiting from the lucrative business of smuggling dollars across the Pak-Afghan border.

Other regions also have their share of dealers, with Sindh at 176, Azad Kashmir at 37, and Islamabad at 17.

Regarding Iranian oil, the report highlights its significant role in financing terrorism, allegedly involving 90 government officials and 29 politicians. Shockingly, 995 filling stations nationwide are reportedly associated with the retail trade of smuggled Iranian oil. Furthermore, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) vehicles have been implicated in transporting this illicit fuel.

Specific figures regarding the scale of fertilizer smuggling are not available, but it was previously reported that the high sugar prices allowed millers, traders, and hoarders to extract approximately Rs55 billion from consumers.