Bugti vows to make Pakistan a drug free country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti has vowed to make Pakistan a drug free country saying the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) would be further enhanced to achieve the goal.

He said this in a meeting with the World Anti-Doping Agency Director who called onto him here on Wednesday.

In the meeting, the minister vowed to make Pakistan a drug free country.

"ANF will further be enhanced and improved to achieve the goal," he said.

The Federal Minister praised the cooperation and efforts of the World Anti-Doping Agency and said Pakistan has launched a United Nations Anti-Narcotics Country Program. "A public awareness campaign against drug use would be launched in educational institutions.

We will try to recruit ten thousand more personnel in ANF. A special cell will also be set up in ANF for intelligence operations," he said.