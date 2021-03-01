'Build 2021 Expo & Construction Trade Fair' concludes

The first 'Build 2021 Expo and Construction Trade Fair' organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Monday concluded on a high note here at Topi Rakh Complex Ayub Park

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The first 'Build 2021 Expo and Construction Trade Fair' organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Monday concluded on a high note here at Topi Rakh Complex Ayub Park.

On third day of the expo, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama and South African High Commissioner Mthuthuzeli Madikiza visited various stalls and appreciated the development projects including high tech clean and green equipment for buildings.

They also praised the RCCI for promoting trade activities and organizing exhibitions.

A musical evening and food court were also arranged to entertain the people in the evening, he said adding such exhibitions would be held time and again.

Internationally acclaimed artist, Sufi Pop and traditional folk icon of Pakistan Arif Lohar performed in the expo arena and amused the participants.

During the three-day expo, companies associated with the housing and construction sector had set up stalls.

Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Kashmir Committee Chairman Shahryar Afridi, Rawalpindi Development Authority Chairman Tariq Murtaza, ambassadors, high commissioners and commercial counselors, presidents of the different chamber of commerce and representatives of trade associations visited the expo.