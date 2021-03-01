UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Build 2021 Expo & Construction Trade Fair' Concludes

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 09:08 PM

'Build 2021 Expo & Construction Trade Fair' concludes

The first 'Build 2021 Expo and Construction Trade Fair' organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Monday concluded on a high note here at Topi Rakh Complex Ayub Park

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The first 'Build 2021 Expo and Construction Trade Fair' organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Monday concluded on a high note here at Topi Rakh Complex Ayub Park.

On third day of the expo, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama and South African High Commissioner Mthuthuzeli Madikiza visited various stalls and appreciated the development projects including high tech clean and green equipment for buildings.

They also praised the RCCI for promoting trade activities and organizing exhibitions.

A musical evening and food court were also arranged to entertain the people in the evening, he said adding such exhibitions would be held time and again.

Internationally acclaimed artist, Sufi Pop and traditional folk icon of Pakistan Arif Lohar performed in the expo arena and amused the participants.

During the three-day expo, companies associated with the housing and construction sector had set up stalls.

Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Kashmir Committee Chairman Shahryar Afridi, Rawalpindi Development Authority Chairman Tariq Murtaza, ambassadors, high commissioners and commercial counselors, presidents of the different chamber of commerce and representatives of trade associations visited the expo.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sri Lanka Rawalpindi Chamber Topi Arif Lohar Commerce Afridi Industry Court Housing Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Smart Dubai announces latest updates on progress o ..

10 minutes ago

UN experts urge global probe of Navalny poisoning

2 minutes ago

PTI wants to root out politics of horse-trading: D ..

2 minutes ago

Govt takes measures to control price hike: Zain Qu ..

2 minutes ago

Guterres Urges Parties in Yemen to Work With UN Sp ..

2 minutes ago

Tax awareness session held at Women College Rwp

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.