Builder Booked For Obstructing Flow Of Traffic

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Builder booked for obstructing flow of traffic

A builder and developer of a commercial project has been booked in a FIR for obstructing the flow of traffic by placing construction material on the road for a longer term

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :A builder and developer of a commercial project has been booked in a FIR for obstructing the flow of traffic by placing construction material on the road for a longer term.

According to details, the FIR has been lodged at Qasimabad police station on Sunday on the complaint of Sub Engineer Zafar Ali Vighio of Highways Department, Qasimabad Subdivision, nominating the builder Arbab Muhammad Deen Memon.

The complainant stated that the builder had placed construction materials and heavy machinery on the road adjacent to Ali Palace intersection.

He claimed that when the police were sent to clear the road, the builder and his staff resisted.

Vighio further claimed that the builder had also damaged a portion of the road by digging it more than 12 feet deeper for the ongoing works in the project's basement.

He also stated that after witnessing the builder's activity, he accompanied by the Anti Encroachment Officer of Qasimabad Municipal Committee Abdul Hafeez Bhund went to the builders officer to ask them to clear the road.

However, he alleged that the builder Memon and his staff misbehaved with them and created obstruction in the performance of their duty.

