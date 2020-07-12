UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Builder Mafia Active In Illegal Constructions In City: MPA Bilal Ghaffar

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Builder mafia active in illegal constructions in city: MPA Bilal Ghaffar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Builder mafia is active in constructing illegal structures in connivance with the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) in the metropolis, alleged MPA- Sindh, Bilal Ghaffar here on Sunday.

He said despite several complaints filed against illegal constructions in Mahmoodabad Dadabhai Town, no action had been taken against the mafia, according to a communique.

Expressing his reservations over the ongoing illegal construction in Karachi, he alleged that the provincial government was promoting illegal structures in the city.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from Saif bin Z ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives Nahyan bin Mubarak&#039;s c ..

26 minutes ago

Mabkhout carries UAE’s renewed World Cup hopes: ..

56 minutes ago

Child Safety Department hosts childcare experts in ..

1 hour ago

Three startups win contest to ramp up Dubai’s ne ..

2 hours ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to fly 6 routes from Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.