Builder mafia active in illegal constructions in city: MPA Bilal Ghaffar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Builder mafia is active in constructing illegal structures in connivance with the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) in the metropolis, alleged MPA- Sindh, Bilal Ghaffar here on Sunday.

He said despite several complaints filed against illegal constructions in Mahmoodabad Dadabhai Town, no action had been taken against the mafia, according to a communique.

Expressing his reservations over the ongoing illegal construction in Karachi, he alleged that the provincial government was promoting illegal structures in the city.