Builder Shot Dead In Burewala

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Builder shot dead in Burewala

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :A building contractor was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Chak No 515/EB in tehsil Burewala.

According to police sources, a contractor namely Muhammad Zamir was working at a residential colony Dream Land near Chak 515/EB.

All of a sudden, he was shot dead by unidentified armed men. His body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The family sources confirmed that the slain had no dispute with anybody.

Sadar Police registered a case and started investigation.

