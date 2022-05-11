Builders forced to stop development works in 7 housing schemes

A team of Anti Encroachment Cell forced the builders to stop the development works in the 7 housing schemes in Latifabad whose No Objection Certificates (NOCs) were canceled last month on directions of Commissioner Hyderabad Division Nadeem-ur Rehman Memon

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :A team of Anti Encroachment Cell forced the builders to stop the development works in the 7 housing schemes in Latifabad whose No Objection Certificates (NOCs) were canceled last month on directions of Commissioner Hyderabad Division Nadeem-ur Rehman Memon.

The cell's In Charge Irfan Laghari informed that they also warned the transporters supplying the construction materials to those schemes to immediately stop the supply to avoid facing FIRs.

He said the concerned departments including Hyderabad Development Authority have cancelled the NOCs of 7 housing schemes which were being developed in the flood zone near the embankment of the River Indus.

The schemes include Al Madina, Al Raheem, Kohsar Green City, Ghosia Town, Kohsar Heaven, Green Town City and Sahiban. Some of them had drowned during the super flood in 2010.