UrduPoint.com

Builders Forced To Stop Development Works In 7 Housing Schemes

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2022 | 10:58 PM

Builders forced to stop development works in 7 housing schemes

A team of Anti Encroachment Cell forced the builders to stop the development works in the 7 housing schemes in Latifabad whose No Objection Certificates (NOCs) were canceled last month on directions of Commissioner Hyderabad Division Nadeem-ur Rehman Memon

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :A team of Anti Encroachment Cell forced the builders to stop the development works in the 7 housing schemes in Latifabad whose No Objection Certificates (NOCs) were canceled last month on directions of Commissioner Hyderabad Division Nadeem-ur Rehman Memon.

The cell's In Charge Irfan Laghari informed that they also warned the transporters supplying the construction materials to those schemes to immediately stop the supply to avoid facing FIRs.

He said the concerned departments including Hyderabad Development Authority have cancelled the NOCs of 7 housing schemes which were being developed in the flood zone near the embankment of the River Indus.

The schemes include Al Madina, Al Raheem, Kohsar Green City, Ghosia Town, Kohsar Heaven, Green Town City and Sahiban. Some of them had drowned during the super flood in 2010.

Related Topics

Flood Hyderabad Housing

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 1 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 11 May 2022

2 minutes ago
 Electoral reforms too essential for holding free,f ..

Electoral reforms too essential for holding free,fair, transparent elections: Kh ..

2 minutes ago
 KP people reject Imran's farce of conspiracy lette ..

KP people reject Imran's farce of conspiracy letter: Marriyum Aurangzeb

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court sends plea against social med ..

Islamabad High Court sends plea against social media rules to NA speaker

2 minutes ago
 Fractionalization SECP makes high value illiquid a ..

Fractionalization SECP makes high value illiquid assets accessible to smaller in ..

21 minutes ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.