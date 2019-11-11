UrduPoint.com
Builders Of Housing Societies Meet Ali Awan

Mon 11th November 2019 | 09:13 PM

Builders operating in different housing societies met Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan on Monday here and apprized him about the issues being faced particularly pertaining to lay out plans of under construction commercial projects in different housing societies

The meeting was attended Member Planning and Design and other senior officers of concerned formations.

The SAPM said that genuine issues of the builders would be resolved and their concerns would be addressed, however, codel formalities in this regard would have to be completed.

On this Ali Nawaz Awan directed the planning wing to clear the ambiguities within approved Lay out Plans within week time.

For this purpose, builders will submit the terms and conditions of allotment issued by the respective housing societies and Planning Wing will analyze in light of these documents.

The buildings which are out of lay out plans, societies will complete requirements and will submit revised LOPs in the CDA, after that within month authority will consider these on first come first serve basis.

However, issue pertaining to enhancement of FAR was deferred up till the report of the Federal Commission arrived. It was also decided that approval of existing structure from Building Control Section, either completed or under construction, will be subject to completion of all codel formalities and certification of soundness and stability by independent consultant.

