Builders Say CDA Is Not Processing Their Applications

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 06:44 PM

Builders say CDA is not processing their applications

Despite the passage of more than one year, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is still reluctant to proceed the application.It was expressed by the information Secretary of Builders and Developers Association (BDA) Zain Mohsin here on Friday while talking to media persons

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th July, 2019) Despite the passage of more than one year, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is still reluctant to proceed the application.It was expressed by the information Secretary of Builders and Developers Association (BDA) Zain Mohsin here on Friday while talking to media persons.He said that BDA will raise its concerns and demand of issuing policy and building bylaws on every form and will continue to struggle until their demands are fulfilled, he maintained.Zain added that BDA has finalized a course of action to stop CDA from taking destructive actions against the real estate development sector.He informed the journalists that the steering committee of BDA has decided to further its protest and take the matter to Islamabad High Court in order to safeguard public investments.

He said, a total of 26 private commercial properties, worth billions in investments, on the G.T.

road are at risk due to the absence of CDA bylaws.He maintained that CDA is carrying out illegal operations against legally developed commercial projects on private lands. These projects are the source of commercial activity in the newly emerging commercial hub of Islamabad-Rawalpindi and promise to generate thousands of jobs andcontribute to economic development.BDA has finalized a plan of action to resist illegal and destructive operations of CDA.

A press conference will be held soon to announce the organizing committee for protests.

