UrduPoint.com

Building Close Relations With Iran Remains Pakistan's High Priority: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2022 | 10:21 PM

Building close relations with Iran remains Pakistan's high priority: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday reiterating the country's commitment to strengthen bilateral relations with Iran in diverse areas said that building close relations with Iran remained a high priority for Pakistan

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday reiterating the country's commitment to strengthen bilateral relations with Iran in diverse areas said that building close relations with Iran remained a high priority for Pakistan.

"Iran is a very important neighbor of Pakistan, one with which we share immutable historic and fraternal bonds. For the Prime Minister, and for me, building close relations with Iran remains a high priority," the foreign minister said while addressing a joint press conference along with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

"I can say with great satisfaction that we continue to build upon the exceedingly positive and constructive relations enjoyed by our two countries," he added.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who reached the Iranian capital earlier in the day on a two-day visit at the invitation of Foreign Minister Dr. Amir Abdollahian said during their consultations today, they took stock of the entire gamut of bilateral relations.

The two sides identified ways to take their relationship further to match its true potential, particularly in the areas of trade, investments, connectivity, border management, facilitation for Zaireen, cultural and educational cooperation, and enhancing people-to-people exchanges, he added.

The foreign minister said he conveyed a message of goodwill and cordiality to Iranian brothers and sisters, adding, he was glad that they have come closer to resolving one of the major obstacles in expansion of bilateral trade through operationalizing barter trade mechanism.

He said that the formalization of cross-border exchanges through opening of new border crossings and promotion of trade through border marketplaces were the measures of their shared commitment to provide opportunities for enhanced economic and commercial activities.

"This will greatly help in improving the livelihood and welfare of the people in the border areas," he added.

The foreign minister said that another significant step towards strengthening bilateral relations was the commitment to strengthen energy cooperation through import of additional electricity from Iran.

He said that the two sides also discussed possibility of exchange of sentenced persons under the existing legal framework to allow them to complete their sentences in their respective countries.

"We appreciate Iran's hospitality to receive and facilitate Pakistani pilgrims visiting Iran and have held useful discussions on creating additional facilities for these Zaireen, which form a bond of friendship and fraternity between the two countries," he added.

The foreign minister said that they discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan, especially the dire humanitarian situation and economic fragility.

He said that Pakistan and Iran were directly affected by conflict and instability in Afghanistan. For four decades, they had hosted millions of Afghan refugees, he said, adding, as such, they had vested interest in a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

The foreign minister said the two sides were unanimous in the view that Afghan people must be supported at this critical juncture, including through access to frozen financial assets.

"From the Afghan authorities, the world expects move towards inclusivity and effective counter-terrorism action," he added.

The foreign minister said he also briefed his Iranian counterpart on the serious situation of human rights in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"We are grateful for Iranian leadership's steadfast support for the just cause of Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

The foreign minister said they also discussed the rising trend of Islamophobia.

"The derogatory remarks made by BJP officials in India have deeply offended Muslims across the world. It is time for international community to show a common resolve against xenophobia, intolerance and incitement to violence on the basis of religion or belief," he maintained.

The foreign minister further emphasized the importance Pakistan attached to its relations with Iran and reiterated the country's resolve to further strengthen it in all dimensions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister World Electricity Exchange Import Iran Visit Jammu Border Muslim All From Refugee Share Million

Recent Stories

Budget deficit big challenge for government: Mifta ..

Budget deficit big challenge for government: Miftah Ismail

3 minutes ago
 Two more cases of wild polio reported in North Waz ..

Two more cases of wild polio reported in North Waziristan

4 minutes ago
 Imprecise agreements with financial institutions m ..

Imprecise agreements with financial institutions may affect country's economy: J ..

17 minutes ago
 Biometric property registration system inaugurated ..

Biometric property registration system inaugurated at Karachi Central District

17 minutes ago
 Two more cases of wild polio reported in North Waz ..

Two more cases of wild polio reported in North Waziristan

18 minutes ago
 FFOP to engage religious mobilisers for nature con ..

FFOP to engage religious mobilisers for nature conservation in Pakistan

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.