UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Building Collapse Claims Three Lives In Sukkar

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 12:28 PM

Building collapse claims three lives in Sukkar

Two women and a minor were killed as a three-storey building collapsed near Hussaini Road in Sakkar during wee hours on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Two women and a minor were killed as a three-storey building collapsed near Hussaini Road in Sakkar during wee hours on Friday.

Rescue sources informed that the ill-fatted incident occurred as the dilapidated building caved in, three families were residing in the building, a private news channel reported.

Nine other persons were pulled out unharmed under the debris, the rubble of collapsed building was removed with heavy machines, they stated.

Related Topics

Road Women

Recent Stories

Israel Closes Access to Mount Hermon Site in Wake ..

29 seconds ago

Labuschagne ton as Australia take advantage of wea ..

30 seconds ago

52% Pakistanis believe that Nawaz Sharif went to L ..

17 minutes ago

Army Chief’s extension: Bill for amendment in Ar ..

26 minutes ago

Porter shines in Nuggets victory, Clippers and Hea ..

2 minutes ago

Black box of crashed Taiwan military chopper locat ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.