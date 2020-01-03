Building collapse claims three lives in Sukkar

Two women and a minor were killed as a three-storey building collapsed near Hussaini Road in Sakkar during wee hours on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Two women and a minor were killed as a three-storey building collapsed near Hussaini Road in Sakkar during wee hours on Friday.

Rescue sources informed that the ill-fatted incident occurred as the dilapidated building caved in, three families were residing in the building, a private news channel reported.

Nine other persons were pulled out unharmed under the debris, the rubble of collapsed building was removed with heavy machines, they stated.