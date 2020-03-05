Building collapse incident: IGP orders rescue work

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Inspector General of Police Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar on Thursday took notice of the incident of collapse of building in Gulbahar area of the city, directed SSP Central to ensure rescue work at the affected construction

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar on Thursday took notice of the incident of collapse of building in Gulbahar area of the city, directed SSP Central to ensure rescue work at the affected construction.

He asked to ensure effective rescue work at the affected site, informed spokesman to Police.