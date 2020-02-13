UrduPoint.com
Building Collapse Incident: Rescue Operation Ends

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 04:32 PM

Building collapse incident: Rescue operation ends

Rescue operation of three storey-building which collapsed on Tuesday evening ended on Thursday while the valuables recovered from debris handed over to heirs of the victims

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Rescue operation of three storey-building which collapsed on Tuesday evening ended on Thursday while the valuables recovered from debris handed over to heirs of the victims.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Irshad told APP that they had ended the operation as there was no body left under the rubble.

He said that the operation continued over 40 hours wherein they rescued six people alive besides some pets including pigeons, chicks and a partridge.

Those who sustained injuries in the building collapse were shifted to DHQ hospital with minor injuries the DEO said and added that his team worked very actively during the operation.

The rescuers concluded the operation after taking all officials concerned into confidence.

