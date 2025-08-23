Open Menu

Building Collapse Injures Four Workers In Kohat

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2025 | 07:00 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) A tragic incident occurred in the Kalu Banda area of Kohat on Saturday when a building of a dairy farm under construction collapsed, injuring four workers. The incident happened on August 23, and Rescue 1122 Kohat responded promptly to the emergency.

As soon as the Rescue 1122 Kohat control room received the information, the medical team rushed to the spot and provided first aid to the injured workers.

The injured workers included Abdul Rehman, aged 40, Samiullah, aged 35, Toor Gul, aged 31, and Sanaullah, aged 28.

They were all rushed to DHQ Hospital Kohat, where they are receiving medical treatment.The condition of the injured workers is currently stable, and they are under observation by the medical staff.

The incident is currently under investigation, and authorities are trying to determine the cause of the building collapse.

Rescue 1122 Kohat's spokesperson, Jawad Afridi, confirmed the incident and praised the medical team's prompt response.

