Building Collapse Leaves Two Dead, Eight Injured In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:05 PM

Building collapse leaves two dead, eight injured in Karachi

Two, including a woman, were killed while six others injured as a three storey building collapsed in Gulbahar locality in Nazimabad on Thursday

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Two, including a woman, were killed while six others injured as a three storey building collapsed in Gulbahar locality in Nazimabad on Thursday.

Volunteers engaged in rescue efforts, fear many more to be stuck in the debris.

Meanwhile, injured, aged between 16 years to 40 years, have been shifted to KMC administered Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Karachi Mayor, Syed Wasim Akhter has declared emergency in the hospital ordering absolute presence of all staffers and doctors/surgeons.

A spokesman of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has attributed the mishap to violation of building rules.

