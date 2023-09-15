Building collapse: one killed, two injured in D-ground

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :A double-storey building collapsed due to rain in D-ground area which left a person dead and two others injured, here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, rescue team reached the spot and carried out a search operation, pulled out the people trapped under the debris and shifted them to the Civil Hospital.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Ehtesham Wahla and Emergency Officer Faisal Munir also reached the spot.

Rescue team said that the building collapsed due to inundation of rain water filled in under-construction basement adjacent to the building.

The dead was identified as Naveed son of Bashir Ahmad, 55, while Ayesha daughter of Naveed Ahmed, 25, and Ahsan son of Bashir Ahmed, 27, sustained injuries. They were resident of D-ground People's Colony No.1.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh reached the spot immediately after the incident. Additional Deputy Commissioner Kashif Raza Awan, AC City Uzair Khan, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Zubair, and other officers also reached the site.

The Deputy Commissioner said that a transparent inquiry into the incident would be held.