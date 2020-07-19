UrduPoint.com
Building Collapsed; Body Of Another Victim Recovered

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Building collapsed; body of another victim recovered

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 19 (APP):Rescue workers comprising Pak Army Jawans succeeded in recovering another body of the victims of Chakswari Marriage Hall collapse disaster here after hectic 40 hours the mid last night Mirpur AJK's Chakswari town.

Body of the ill-fated deceased - young Raheem Roopayal, son of the deceased owner of the collapsed marriage hall Nadeem Roopayal, was recovered mid night of Saturday and Sunday, authorities confirmed.

After recovery of the body of unfortunate Raheem, the death toll in the history's worst mega building collapse tragedy in AJK, rose to two besides injuring of 19 others so far, said Mirpur Division Commissioner Ch.

Muhammad Raqeeb while talking to APP on Sunday.

The rescue teams of Pak Army and the 1122 are still engaged in rescue operation for the recovery of the missing body of laborer from the rubble of the 5-storey Roopayal Marriage Hall in adjoining town Chaksawari, about 45 km north of Mirpur divisional headquarter.

The unfortunate Raheem Roopayal was laid to rest his ancestral graveyard in Chakswari in presence of thousands of his survivors who attended the funeral of the ill-fated young man.

