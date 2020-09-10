Building collapsed in Allahwala Town - Korangi

A multi-storey residential building collapsed with many people feared trapped under its debris in Allahwala Town at Korangi area here Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :A multi-storey residential building collapsed with many people feared trapped under its debris in Allahwala Town at Korangi area here Thursday.

The local residents along with the rescue services have started rescue work and the personnel of Sindh police and Rangers have cordoned off the area to stop unwanted entry, said police sources.

The number of persons said to be trapped inside the collapsed building and reasons behind the tragedy are yet to be ascertained.