Building collapsed: Two killed, 12 injured

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Two people were killed and several others sustained multiple injures when a private hotel caved in near here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, dozens of people were staying in a double-story Shakeel hotel near general bus stand, Sargodha road when all of sudden hotel collapsed due to heavy downpour.

The rescue teams, senior police officers and district administration's officials reached the site immediately and started the rescue operation.

According to initial report, two people died and 12 others received injures in the incident while rescue operation continued.

The injured were shifted to different hospitals for treatment.