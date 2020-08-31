Building collapses in sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :-:A building of shopping plaza was collapsed near Bhoth area ,in outskirts of Sialkot Cantt, on Sunday night.

The Rescue 1122 said the building was badly affected by flash floods in Naullah Palkhu a few days ago as cracks appeared in walls, roofs and floors which was got vacated by the administration earlier.

The building along the banks of the flooded Naullah Palkhu was empty when it collapsed.