Building Collapses In Sukkur, 2 Die, Several Trapped

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 09:18 PM

Building collapses in Sukkur, 2 die, several trapped

A multi-storey building have collapsed in Hussaini Road area of Sukkur on Thursday evening, in which a woman and a child died and several others were trapped

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :A multi-storey building have collapsed in Hussaini Road area of Sukkur on Thursday evening, in which a woman and a child died and several others were trapped.

The residents of the area had recovered four people from the rubble and shifted them to a hospital, while rescue teams reached the site to rescue the people.

The rescue workers were facing hardship due to darkness as the entire area were plunged into darkness after the collapse of the building.

According to SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo, three families have been residing in the six-storey building adding that the residents living in the 19 apartments of the dilapidated building were already evacuated.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah taking notice of the incident called Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Ahmed Mahesar.

The CM directed the Commissioner to promptly carry out the rescue work and provide all medical facilities to the injured.

Earlier, talking to media, Mayor Sukkur Arsalan Sheikh said that atleast four people were rescued by the teams, which were immediately shifted to the civil hospital Sukkur. He said that the building was constructed on shops and four to five families were residing in the apartments. Moreover, the rescue efforts were being carried out, while crane were called to lift the debris.

