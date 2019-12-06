Building department completes 95 percent construction work in 36 projects across district

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :The building department has spent Rs467.7 million on 36 development schemes across district in financial year 2019-20 and 95 percent funds out of total have also been utilized.

The official of building department told media persons here Friday that funds were spent on 35 development projects of different departments including Education, Health, Jail, libraries, Judiciary, Police, Revenue, Animal protection, Mines and Minerals, Information and Culture and Planning and Development (P&D).

He said that total Rs 876.7 million were allocated in year 2019-20 for all old and new schemes across district and out of total Rs493.6 million have been released till date while Rs 467.7 million were utilized till date.

He briefed that total Rs175.4 million were spent on one scheme of the school education and Rs33.8 million on three schemes of the Higher Education Commission (HEC). The building department has also utilized Rs 4.1 million on one scheme of Primary health, Rs 33 million on three schemes of Secondary Health, he said.

He added that total Rs 5 million were spent on one scheme of library and record, Rs 95 million on three schemes for construction of residences of Jail authorities, Rs 54.2 mln on jail offices, Rs 128.9 mln on two schemes for construction of residences of Judges and Rs 159mln on construction of three schemes of Judges' Offices.

A total Rs 58.5 million on seven schemes of the Police department, Rs 34.3 million on one scheme of the Interior department, Rs 12.5 million on two scheme of the Services and General Administration department (S&GAD), Rs 26.3 million on two old and one new scheme of the board of Revenue (BOR).

The department has also completed construction work of Animal Protection department and utilized Rs 23.1 million on one scheme, Rs 10 million on one scheme of the Mines and Mineral department, Rs 17.6 million on one scheme of the Information and culture department, Rs78.8 million on three schemes of the P&D department.