Building Department Spend Rs467.7 Million On 36 Development Projects Across District: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 05:23 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The building department has spent Rs467.7 million on 36 development schemes across district in financial year 2019-20 and 95 percent funds out of total have also been utilized.

The Deputy Commissioner Asia Gul here Tuesday briefing about annual report of the building department said that funds were spent on 35 development projects of different departments including Education, Health, Jail, libraries, Judiciary, Police, Revenue, Animal protection, Mines and Minerals, Information and Culture and Planning and Development (P&D).

She said that total Rs876.7 million funds were allocated in year 2019-20 for all old and new schemes across district and out of total Rs493.6 million have been released till date while Rs467.7 million were utilized so far.

She briefed that total Rs175.4 million were spent on one scheme of the school education and Rs33.8 million on three schemes of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The building department has also utilized Rs4.1 million on one scheme of Primary health, Rs33 million on three schemes of Secondary Health, she said.

She added that total Rs5 million were spent on one scheme of library and record, Rs 95 million on three schemes for construction of residences of Jail authorities, Rs 54.2 million on jail offices, Rs128.9 million on two schemes for construction of residences of Judges and Rs159 million on construction of three schemes of Judges' Offices.

A total Rs58.5 million on seven schemes of the police department, Rs34.3 million on one scheme of the Interior department, Rs 12.5 million on two scheme of the Services and General Administration department (S&GAD), Rs 26.3 million on two old and one new scheme of the board of Revenue (BOR).

The department also completed work of Animal Protection department and utilizedRs 23.1 million on one scheme, Rs10 million on one scheme of the Mines and Mineral department, Rs17.6 million on one scheme of the Information and culture department, Rs78.8 million on three schemes of the P&D department.

