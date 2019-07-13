Building deptt likely to introduce E-tendering system

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) : In order to ensure transparency, the building department will introduce E-tendering system across the province.

According to official sources, the manual system would be replaced with e-tendering. The sources observed that focal persons were being deputed at divisional and district level.

The focal persons would guide the persons who wished to participate in tenders. All record of the tenders would be available through online facility.

Similarly, different firms or contractors would undergo registration process in line with E-tendering system. These persons could check conditions of tenders. The sources stated that it would make tender system transparent as no one could be able to oblige any contractor or firm in illegal way.