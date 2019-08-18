UrduPoint.com
Building Deptt Seeks Applications For Pre-qualifications

Sun 18th August 2019 | 01:00 PM

Building deptt seeks applications for pre-qualifications

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Building department sought applications for pre-qualifications of four uplift projects worth Rs 1488.603 million from firms/contractors by August 27.

According to building department officials, the four uplift projects were approved by the provincial government in Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2019-20.

The projects were included construction of Pharmacy & store block at Nishtar hospital at a cost of Rs 329.198 million, construction of child protection institute Multan at a cost of Rs 266.773 million, construction of Punjab public service commission regional office Multan at a cost of Rs 461.

666 million and establishment of regional campus of management and professional development department (MPDD) at Multan with cost of Rs 430.669 million.

The interested firms were directed to submit information by August 27 while the applications submitted will be evaluated on the basis of pre-qualifications criteria.

The Names of selected firms would be sent to quarters concerned for approval and tendering process would be started.

The firms can obtain pre-qualifications documents from the office of Executive Engineer Buildings division No-1 Multan for above mentioned works.

