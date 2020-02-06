UrduPoint.com
Building Deptt To Spend Rs 26 Mln On Three Uplift Projects

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 04:04 PM

Building department is going to initiate three uplift projects from next month as Rs 26.898 million would be spent on these projects

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Building department is going to initiate three uplift projects from next month as Rs 26.898 million would be spent on these projects.

According to official sources, three uplift projects included establishment of production centre for power wheelchair, smart cane and braille press with Rs 18.835, provision of missing facilities at working women hostels at Multan Rs five million and renovation of Church of Pakistan Cathedral Multan Multan with Rs 3.063 million.

The tenders for the projects would be opened on February 27 at Commissioner office under five members tendering opening committee led by Chief Engineer (South Punjab), Commissioner Multan division, Superintending Engineer building circle Multan, District coordination officer and executive engineer provincial building division.

The last date for application for participation in bidding was February 24. The work order would be awarded to successful contractor after tendering process and work would be executed from March.

The work would be completed within four months, sources concluded.

