UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Building Digital Infrastructure Vital For Boosting Knowledge Economy: Speakers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 03:43 PM

Building digital infrastructure vital for boosting knowledge economy: Speakers

Speakers at a workshop held here Thursday said, "Building digital infrastructure to keep abreast with the fast growth of emerging technologies can vitally support the acceleration of knowledge economy in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Speakers at a workshop held here Thursday said, "Building digital infrastructure to keep abreast with the fast growth of emerging technologies can vitally support the acceleration of knowledge economy in Pakistan." The half-day training `Workshop on Emerging Technologies' was held at Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) and attended by over 100 mainstream media, press and digital media officials and influencers.

The training workshop, arranged by Ministry of Science and Technology, was focused on emerging technologies with respect to their fast growth and their potential impact.� Speaking to the participants, Adviser to Minister for Science and Technology on Emerging Technologies, Hassan Syed offered insights on seven leading emerging technologies, including 3D Printing, Artificial Intelligence, Augmented/Mixed Reality, Blockchain, internet of Things, Intelligent Vehicles and Smart Robots.

He said the group that almost 50% of all jobs are at stake due to the technology already in existence.

While addressing the group, Hassan said that Pakistan has an opportunity window that is closing fast. If we were to take advantage of these technologies, we will need to organize our efforts and invest in building digital infrastructure that can support the acceleration of knowledge economy in Pakistan.

Focal Person for Kamyab Jawan Startup Pakistan, Shahzad Gul in his address said that Startup Pakistan would connect whole ecosystem through a single digital platform, breaking silos, exchanging knowledge, and providing access to funding to national and international investors.

Gul highlighted the importance of collaboration between the stakeholders and offered full support to the Emerging Technology Science Park System initiative.

He appreciated the role of Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, for his leadership role in building Pakistan's Innovation Ecosystem and his support to develop and entrepreneurial culture.

Minister Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry in his message to the group said that Science and Technology would lead the growth of knowledge economy in Pakistan.

Under the leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Science and Technology Ministry will continue to lead national agenda on Science and Technology.

He informed the groups that Pakistan's current balance of trade is in negative $28 billion and Science and Technology can play a significant role in addressing this challenge.

Jhelum Biotechnology Park, Import Substitutions, and Emerging Technology Science Park System will contribute substantially in reducing our trade deficit by increasing exports and reducing imports.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Internet Technology Exports Import Vehicles Lead National University Media All Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Kazakh President Qasym-Jomart Toqayev Cancels May ..

6 minutes ago

Trees imperative for environment

6 minutes ago

Source in OPEC Confirms March 18 Meeting of OPEC+ ..

6 minutes ago

Kuwait announces eight new coronavirus cases

31 minutes ago

Wing Commander Nauman Akram Shaheed laid to rest

6 minutes ago

Kremlin Refutes Discussing Energy Market Situation ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.