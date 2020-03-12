Building digital infrastructure vital for boosting knowledge economy: Speakers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Speakers at a workshop held here Thursday said, "Building digital infrastructure to keep abreast with the fast growth of emerging technologies can vitally support the acceleration of knowledge economy in Pakistan." The half-day training `Workshop on Emerging Technologies' was held at Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) and attended by over 100 mainstream media, press and digital media officials and influencers.

The training workshop, arranged by Ministry of Science and Technology, was focused on emerging technologies with respect to their fast growth and their potential impact.� Speaking to the participants, Adviser to Minister for Science and Technology on Emerging Technologies, Hassan Syed offered insights on seven leading emerging technologies, including 3D Printing, Artificial Intelligence, Augmented/Mixed Reality, Blockchain, internet of Things, Intelligent Vehicles and Smart Robots.

He said the group that almost 50% of all jobs are at stake due to the technology already in existence.

While addressing the group, Hassan said that Pakistan has an opportunity window that is closing fast. If we were to take advantage of these technologies, we will need to organize our efforts and invest in building digital infrastructure that can support the acceleration of knowledge economy in Pakistan.

Focal Person for Kamyab Jawan Startup Pakistan, Shahzad Gul in his address said that Startup Pakistan would connect whole ecosystem through a single digital platform, breaking silos, exchanging knowledge, and providing access to funding to national and international investors.

Gul highlighted the importance of collaboration between the stakeholders and offered full support to the Emerging Technology Science Park System initiative.

He appreciated the role of Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, for his leadership role in building Pakistan's Innovation Ecosystem and his support to develop and entrepreneurial culture.

Minister Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry in his message to the group said that Science and Technology would lead the growth of knowledge economy in Pakistan.

Under the leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Science and Technology Ministry will continue to lead national agenda on Science and Technology.

He informed the groups that Pakistan's current balance of trade is in negative $28 billion and Science and Technology can play a significant role in addressing this challenge.

Jhelum Biotechnology Park, Import Substitutions, and Emerging Technology Science Park System will contribute substantially in reducing our trade deficit by increasing exports and reducing imports.