Building Inspector Held For Taking Bribe In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Building inspector held for taking bribe in Multan

Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested a building inspector for allegedly taking a bribe from a citizen here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested a building inspector for allegedly taking a bribe from a citizen here on Tuesday.

Taking action on the complaint of a citizen named Malik Amjad Hussain, the ACE team, along with Special Judicial Magistrate Masood Ahmed Bukhari, conducted a raid and arrested building inspector Nadeen Nawaz for taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant.

The team also recovered the marked bribe amount from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused with FIR No 01/23 under section 161 PPC, and 5-2-47PCA at ACE police station headquarters Multan.

