Building laws should be implemented in toto: DG FDA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikram has directed FDA officers to ensure implementation on building laws in toto in housing colonies and commercial markets.

He was addressing a meeting on Monday in which he was briefed about performance of FDA Town Planning Directorates.

He said that no building should be constructed without approval of map/plan and in this connection strict action should be taken against the violators without any discrimination.

He also directed the FDA officials as well as officers to perform their duties honestly for speedy relief to the general public and no carelessness, negligence, lethargy and delinquency would be tolerated in this regard.

He also directed the FDA officers to get full command on the knowledge of building rules and regulations for speedy disposal of official matters and public complaints purely on merit.

He also directed them to inform developers about loophole or lack of documents in their files so that their cases could get department approval without any unnecessary delay.

However, the applications received through E-khidmat Markaz and one window counter should be redressed on priority basis, he added.

The Director General FDA said that a vigorous recovery campaign should be launched against the defaulters to increase revenue of the department.

Earlier, Directors Town Planning Asma Mohsin and Raheel Zafar informed the DG about the functions, performance and issues of Town Planning Section.

They said that 17 housing colonies and 18 commercial markets were under control of FDA in the city whereas 33 roads were declared commercial for business activities.

They informed that FDA had approved 153 housing schemes in the district whereas cases of 203 colonies were under progress.

They said that a crackdown against illegal housing colonies was also launched during which illegal structures of 131 unapproved schemes were demolished in addition to getting 120 FIRs registered against the violators.

Deputy Directors FDA Iqra Murtaza, Ahmad Ibrahim, Assistant Directors Kaleem Ullah, Farhan Siddique and others were also present in the meeting.