Building New Dams No Longer A Choice But A Necessity: PFC CEO

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2025 | 03:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq said on Sunday that the construction of new water reservoirs and dams has become a necessity rather than a choice in the face of climate change and unpredictable weather patterns.

Speaking at a seminar titled “New Dams Can Save Pakistan,” here, he noted that Pakistan, like many other countries, is experiencing devastating floods almost every year, resulting in colossal losses to infrastructure, homes, and human lives. Without adequate storage facilities, excessive floodwater flows unused into the sea, while millions of acres of fertile land are left without sufficient irrigation during dry months. “By building reservoirs and dams, we can transform this destructive force into a national asset,” he emphasized.

Mian Kashif highlighted that dams also play a vital role in hydroelectric power generation, reducing dependence on costly imported fuels and providing clean, renewable energy. He stressed that investment in reservoirs and dams is not only about flood control but also about ensuring food security, sustainable agriculture, and energy independence. “Delays in this regard will only aggravate national challenges,” he cautioned.

He added that both small and large dams help store floodwater and regulate its release to maintain a steady water supply for irrigation, particularly during droughts. Since agriculture forms the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, timely water availability is crucial. Constructing water reservoirs, he concluded, will secure the nation’s food supply, boost crop yields, and reduce reliance on expensive imports.

