Building New Dams No Longer A Choice But A Necessity: PFC CEO
Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2025 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq said on Sunday that the construction of new water reservoirs and dams has become a necessity rather than a choice in the face of climate change and unpredictable weather patterns.
Speaking at a seminar titled “New Dams Can Save Pakistan,” here, he noted that Pakistan, like many other countries, is experiencing devastating floods almost every year, resulting in colossal losses to infrastructure, homes, and human lives. Without adequate storage facilities, excessive floodwater flows unused into the sea, while millions of acres of fertile land are left without sufficient irrigation during dry months. “By building reservoirs and dams, we can transform this destructive force into a national asset,” he emphasized.
Mian Kashif highlighted that dams also play a vital role in hydroelectric power generation, reducing dependence on costly imported fuels and providing clean, renewable energy. He stressed that investment in reservoirs and dams is not only about flood control but also about ensuring food security, sustainable agriculture, and energy independence. “Delays in this regard will only aggravate national challenges,” he cautioned.
He added that both small and large dams help store floodwater and regulate its release to maintain a steady water supply for irrigation, particularly during droughts. Since agriculture forms the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, timely water availability is crucial. Constructing water reservoirs, he concluded, will secure the nation’s food supply, boost crop yields, and reduce reliance on expensive imports.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Building new dams no longer a choice but a necessity: PFC CEO3 minutes ago
-
South Punjab food delegation leaves for Jeddah to explore export opportunities3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Sukkur for setting up coordinated camps at evacuation sites along River Indus3 minutes ago
-
Beast of Balochistan becomes showstopper at Gate of Natural History Museum13 minutes ago
-
One day training session on "Decoding Cybersecurity" held in Peshawar13 minutes ago
-
Sports, Youth Affairs dept organizes 'Youth Project Poster Exhibition'13 minutes ago
-
Echoes of dying heritage: Kalash culture pleads for KP govt support33 minutes ago
-
Latest Barrage data released for Sindh33 minutes ago
-
DC Sukkur reviews flood relief efforts33 minutes ago
-
Met office predicts hot, humid weather for Sindh33 minutes ago
-
Capacity building key to combating malnutrition, says BISP DG Punjab33 minutes ago
-
Iran, Pakistan pledge stronger ties, vow to implement presidential visit agreements53 minutes ago