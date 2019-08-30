UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Building New Water Storages Vital To Avoid Flood Threats From India: Zartaj Gul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 12:13 AM

Building new water storages vital to avoid flood threats from India: Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gul has said that had the previous governments taken the issue of water and water storage seriously, we would not have been threatened by floods from India today

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th August, 2019) Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gul has said that had the previous governments taken the issue of water and water storage seriously, we would not have been threatened by floods from India today.Speaking to a Media Awareness Workshop on Water Crisis in Pakistan'organised jointly by LEAD Pakistan and Nestle on the occasion of World Water Week, the State Minster said that the past governments just kept making statements while India built dams on the water flowing into the country.She said that Pakistan is categorized as one of the most water stressed countries and rapid urbanization, industrialization, climate change, changes in precipitation are the factors that induce water scarcity in Pakistan.Keeping the importance of water issues in the country, our government separated the Ministry of Water from the Ministry of Energy' she informed.

She said that building dam has become a sensitive issue and politicians are not willing to directly address it.While talking about the construction of some dams in Pakistan, it is said that Pakistan will be fallen apart, it is not understood how building a dam can fall apart a country?' she questioned.She said that the implementation of the Indus Water Treaty is vital for the survival of Pakistan and it has to be implemented in its true state.She said that there is a dire need for a code of conduct for the use of water in Pakistan and in this regard, the Ministry of Climate Change had made a summary which was shared with the provinces also.She said that the media have an important role in taking the voices of people and civil society to governments; and make politicians and water planners more in touch with ordinary people; those who face the challenges.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Water Civil Society Threatened Dam Lead Media From Government

Recent Stories

US Sanctions Jammal Trust Bank for Providing Finan ..

2 minutes ago

UAE's Etihad Airways Bans MacBook Pros in Checked ..

3 minutes ago

UAE, S. Korea strengthening civil aviation coopera ..

46 minutes ago

Greece to seek debt relief after confidence restor ..

3 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed, Mayor of Moscow discuss bolstering ..

1 hour ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro Temporarily Bans Controlled Bur ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.