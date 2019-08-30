Building new water storages vital to avoid flood threats from India: Zartaj Gul

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th August, 2019) Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gul has said that had the previous governments taken the issue of water and water storage seriously, we would not have been threatened by floods from India today.Speaking to a Media Awareness Workshop on Water Crisis in Pakistan'organised jointly by LEAD Pakistan and Nestle on the occasion of World Water Week, the State Minster said that the past governments just kept making statements while India built dams on the water flowing into the country.She said that Pakistan is categorized as one of the most water stressed countries and rapid urbanization, industrialization, climate change, changes in precipitation are the factors that induce water scarcity in Pakistan.Keeping the importance of water issues in the country, our government separated the Ministry of Water from the Ministry of Energy' she informed.

She said that building dam has become a sensitive issue and politicians are not willing to directly address it.While talking about the construction of some dams in Pakistan, it is said that Pakistan will be fallen apart, it is not understood how building a dam can fall apart a country?' she questioned.She said that the implementation of the Indus Water Treaty is vital for the survival of Pakistan and it has to be implemented in its true state.She said that there is a dire need for a code of conduct for the use of water in Pakistan and in this regard, the Ministry of Climate Change had made a summary which was shared with the provinces also.She said that the media have an important role in taking the voices of people and civil society to governments; and make politicians and water planners more in touch with ordinary people; those who face the challenges.