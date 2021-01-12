Building of new park, canal renovation approved in Muzaffargarh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Local district government was set to build a new public park, functioning of Safari Park with renovating canal passing through the city during a meeting organised here on Tuesday.

Deputy commissioner Amjad Shoeb tareen has visited at Taleri Bagh adjacent to review the situation, and ordered to initiate the plan forthwith.

DC has also ordered to renovate Ganesh Pul to provide best recreational opportunity to the citizen.

It was also decided to install grill around main road of Taleri canal on proposed by experts to better come up people's expectations through providing good outdoor facilities.