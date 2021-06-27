Building owner booked over attacking on metropolitan team

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Police have registered a case against building owner over attacking on metropolitan Corporation team.

Metropolitan Corporation team had sealed commercial market at Multan public school road two days back due to not getting map approval.

The owner used to continue the construction work despite sealing the building.

Metropolitan Corporation team led by Inspector Saif-ur-Rehman went to the site for legal action.

Meanwhile, the building owner along with his other accomplices attacked on the team, thrashed and injured them.

They also broken the mirrors of government vehicle and tried to set the truck ablaze.

The case got lodged against building owner namely Muhammed Shoukat s/o Mahboob and eight unknown accused over interference in official matters.

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood ordered strict action against illegal constructions.

He warned that no one would be allowed to take law into hands