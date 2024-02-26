Open Menu

Building Reduce To Ashes As Fire Engulfs In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Building reduce to ashes as fire engulfs in Karachi

Karachi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A massive fire broke out in a rickshaw at the Ramswami police headquarter here on Monday.

According to a private news channel, the police said that the rickshaw carried a petrol huge tank to sell the fire erupted in the rickshaw and spread and engulfed the entire residential building very quickly.

The tailor’s shop under the building burnt completely. Three sides of the building were damaged and luckily no casualties were reported.

Two petrol pumps employees have been arrested and shifted to a police station.

Related Topics

Fire Petrol Police Police Station Tank

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz reaches Punjab Assembly

Maryam Nawaz reaches Punjab Assembly

10 minutes ago
 Punjab, Sindh Assemblies elect new Chief Ministers ..

Punjab, Sindh Assemblies elect new Chief Ministers today

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

3 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis

PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis

17 hours ago
 PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

20 hours ago
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

1 day ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

2 days ago
 PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

2 days ago
 PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan