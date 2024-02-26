Building Reduce To Ashes As Fire Engulfs In Karachi
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Karachi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A massive fire broke out in a rickshaw at the Ramswami police headquarter here on Monday.
According to a private news channel, the police said that the rickshaw carried a petrol huge tank to sell the fire erupted in the rickshaw and spread and engulfed the entire residential building very quickly.
The tailor’s shop under the building burnt completely. Three sides of the building were damaged and luckily no casualties were reported.
Two petrol pumps employees have been arrested and shifted to a police station.
Recent Stories
Maryam Nawaz reaches Punjab Assembly
Punjab, Sindh Assemblies elect new Chief Ministers today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI leader responsible for destroying innocent young minds: Mian Latif5 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz reaches Punjab Assembly10 minutes ago
-
LRH OPD to remain open on Saturday: Spokesman15 minutes ago
-
Punjab, Sindh Assemblies elect new Chief Ministers today17 minutes ago
-
12 criminals held24 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy, Mitsui representative explore ways to increase investment25 minutes ago
-
Expert advises islooiites to increase water intake, stay away from green areas ahead of pollen seaso ..35 minutes ago
-
IIOJK civil society urges India to take steps for peaceful Kashmir solution45 minutes ago
-
Week-long anti polio drive kicks off1 hour ago
-
Two killed in road mishap2 hours ago
-
Valuables reduce to ashes as fire engulfs Gujranwala factory2 hours ago
-
Fire crackers recovered2 hours ago