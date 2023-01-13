Building sealed for dumping flour sacks

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration of Quetta on Friday sealed the building in Kili Shabu and took the stored sacks of flour into custody.

The raiding team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Quetta City Atta Al Muneem sealed the building in Kali Shabu in which dozens of sacks of 50 kg were stored.

The owner of the building was not present on the spot, however, the AC said the building will remain sealed until its owner was contacted. "No one will be allowed to store wheat and flour," he added.

It may be recalled that parts of Balochistan including Quetta was facing an acute shortage of flour for the last couple of weeks.