Building Sealed Over Nonpayment Of Fee
Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2025 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) The Planning Branch of Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) sealed a commercial building in addition to demolishing its construction over nonpayment of conversion fee.
Chief Officer MCF Syed Ali Abbas Bukhari said here on Sunday that during inspection, the MCF team found that building of a residential plot situated on Race Course Road was used for commercial purposes by running a private school in it without payment of conversion fee.
Therefore, the MCF team sealed premises of this building and directed its owners to pay conversion fee first and then use the building for commercial purposes otherwise strict action would be taken.
Meanwhile, the MCF team also demolished illicit construction of a commercial building on Sheikhupura Road near Jameel Abad Chowk as its owner started construction without payment of commercialization fee, he added.
