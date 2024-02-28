Open Menu

Buildings Energy Research Center Inaugurated At UET Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024 | 08:11 PM

Vice Chancellor University of Engineering Technology (UET) Peshawar Dr Qaisar Ali on Wednesday inaugurated the Buildings Energy Research Center (BERC) in the presence of officials from NEECA and GIZ to enhance national capabilities towards energy conservation in buildings

The Center is a joint venture of UET Peshawar and the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA), Islamabad, funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development through GIZ Pakistan.

The Center is a joint venture of UET Peshawar and the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA), Islamabad, funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development through GIZ Pakistan.

The Center will be a leading research hub to focus its energy conservation efforts on the "Building Sector", aimed at developing innovative approaches to optimizing building performance through the latest research and best practices from across the world.

Dr. Naveed Ahmad, Director of BERC informed that the Center will encourage designs that reduce energy consumption based on sustainability, low cost of housing sector and renewable energy sources.

The BERC will have a multidisciplinary approach which will engage researchers and experts from other engineering disciplines as well to provide smart and intelligent solutions to society through accurate data acquisition and technology.

Muhammad Irshad, Project Manager, GIZ appreciated the efforts of UET for showing the best results in its already funded project, "Energy management of municipalities", carried under CISNR.

He said, BERC as the only centre in Pakistan should focus on addressing the main challenges that hinder the achievement of sustainable buildings by targeting energy efficiency and proposing policy-level solutions.

The senior officials from GIZ including Alexander Fischer Senior Technical Energy Advisor, Dorje Lama Project Manager GIZ and Mohammad Mashood Energy Advisor NEECA were present on the occasion.

