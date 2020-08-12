Buildings, shops, bazaars beautifully decorated with green flags in D.I.Khan district

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Like other cities of the country Independence Day preparations are in full swing in Dera Ismail Khan (D.I.Khan) district.

The city's government and non-government buildings, including private shopping centers, cellular companies, commercial and business centers and houses have been decorated with Pakistani flags.

Great enthusiasm witnessed among the children for buying flags, badges, hats, T-shirts besides wearing colorful costumes similar to national flags.

Many of them also painted their faces besides witnessing a great rush on the stalls setup in connection with the Independence Day celebration.

Stalls have also been set up inside various bazaars and key public crossing corners where young children, young men and women, including the elderly, are seen shopping, while the atmosphere in the city of Dera resounds with national anthems and national songs.

District administration has also completed all arrangements in this regard.