UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Buildings, Shops, Bazaars Beautifully Decorated With Green Flags In D.I.Khan District

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Buildings, shops, bazaars beautifully decorated with green flags in D.I.Khan district

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Like other cities of the country Independence Day preparations are in full swing in Dera Ismail Khan (D.I.Khan) district.

The city's government and non-government buildings, including private shopping centers, cellular companies, commercial and business centers and houses have been decorated with Pakistani flags.

Great enthusiasm witnessed among the children for buying flags, badges, hats, T-shirts besides wearing colorful costumes similar to national flags.

Many of them also painted their faces besides witnessing a great rush on the stalls setup in connection with the Independence Day celebration.

Stalls have also been set up inside various bazaars and key public crossing corners where young children, young men and women, including the elderly, are seen shopping, while the atmosphere in the city of Dera resounds with national anthems and national songs.

District administration has also completed all arrangements in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Young Dera Ismail Khan Independence Women All Government

Recent Stories

Bayern Munich academy employee investigated over r ..

10 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday

10 minutes ago

PAF to launch national song 'Mera Junoon' on Indep ..

10 minutes ago

Montenegrin Opposition Criticizes Belarus for 'Per ..

10 minutes ago

Moldovan Gov't Seeks Extra Funds to Help Farmers A ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 12 Aug 2 ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.