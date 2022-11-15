UrduPoint.com

Buildings To Be Built With Next 50 Years Plan: SMBR

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2022 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Tuesday said that public buildings should be built keeping in mind the next 50 years plan like developed countries to avoid any untoward incident.

Chairing a departmental development sub-committee meeting, he said that map of the Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner's office should be revised as the shortcomings in the building map should be removed.

He issued instructions to the deputy commissioner Rawalpindi and said that the construction work of the new building of the DC Office should be started on a priority basis.

Zahid Akhtar Zaman said that there should not be any compromise on the quality of material in the construction work of the building, adding that in newly constructed public buildings of Punjab, special sitting arrangements for citizens should be taken into consideration.

He said that DCs and other officers should make surprise visits to the ongoing development schemes in their respective districts and review the construction work and complete them as soon as possible.

Secretary Revenue Mehr Shafqatullah Mushtaq, Director Development Shiraz Hussain, Deputy Secretary Colonies Nisar Sani and other officers participated in the meeting.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi also participated in the meeting through video link.

