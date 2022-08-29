Buildings to be sealed over dengue larvae: Secretary Housing

Secretary Housing South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood has directed officers concerned to speed dengue larvae surveillance and seal domestic and commercial buildings over presence of dengue larvae

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for anti-dengue activities here on Monday, he said that the threat of dengue has been increased in the current weather conditions.

He said that the best efforts would be made to prevent rising cases of dengue virus. He warned all concerned departments to utilize all possible resources under preventive measures adding that strict action would be taken against the departments over poor performance.

He directed officers concerned to ensure comprehensive surveillance at under construction buildings and ponds.Giving briefing on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner(DC) Muhammad Tahir Watoo said that the concerned departments have been directed to submit certificates regarding cleanliness arrangements. He said that officers have been asked to resolve dengue related complaints received through the dengue portal on priority. He informed the secretary housing that all possible medical treatment was being provided to patients at hospitals.