BUITEMS Celebrates "Youm-e-Tashakur" To Honor National Achievements, Valor
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 10:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) In line with the national celebrations, the Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) observed "Youm-e-Tashakur" (Day of Gratitude) with great enthusiasm and patriotism to commemorate the significant achievements of Operation Bunyan-um Marsoos and Ma’araka-e-Haq.
The event was held at BUITEMS main campus, bringing together a large gathering of Deans, Directors, faculty members, students, and administrative staff to honor the historic victory and pay tribute to the valiant armed forces and the resilient people of Pakistan.
The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the national anthem to mark the unity and spirit of the nation.
In his address, Vice Chancellor of BUETEMS, Dr. Khalid Hafeez praised the courage and determination of Pakistan's armed forces and the unwavering support of the people of Pakistan during the landmark operations.
He highlighted the significance of Youm-e-Tashakur as a day not only to celebrate victory but also to renew our commitment to peace, unity, and national solidarity.
He further emphasized the importance of resilience and collective strength in overcoming national challenges. "Today, as we celebrate Youm-e-Tashakur, we express our gratitude for the sacrifices of our heroes and reaffirm our dedication to a stronger and more united Pakistan," said Prof. Dr. Khalid Hafeez.
The event included Special Prayers for peace and prosperity in Pakistan.
The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks to all participants and a strong commitment from the BUITEMS community to stand firm for the progress and stability of Pakistan.
BUITEMS remains dedicated to instilling values of patriotism, unity, and resilience in its students, aligning with the spirit of Youm-e-Tashakur to celebrate the nation’s strength and collective achievements.
